Huge fire leaves Waikanae house completely gutted

Occupants have lost everything after Waikanae house was left completely gutted after a fire in the Kapiti Coast town last night.

Eight crews responded to the well involved house fire in Waikanae after they were alerted to it at 7.10pm last night.

The blaze spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street, which were both extinguished.

Chief Fire Officer at Waikanae Volunteer Fire Brigrade, Sara Sundgren told 1 NEWS it was one of the "bigger" fires she's dealt with in her 25 years in the brigade.

"This one was slightly challenging, in that there was three separate fires."

The four occupants of the home were all accounted for last night.

An eye witness told 1 NEWS last night that the four people who were renting the house were staying at their neighbours' home.

He said they lost everything in the fire.

"Obviously we feel for the occupants and the owner," said officer Sundgren.

"The big take home message from this fire and any fire is, to call 111 as soon as you see flames, or as soon as you see any signs of fire. Fire guards in front of fire places are really important and the most important thing is the smoke alarms."