'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

Northland GP Dr Lance O'Sullivan is claiming New Zealand's health system sometimes operates like a cartel, based around fear and ignorance, after a family in Hamilton were turned away by three separate clinics when they tried to get help for their sick son. 

The Northland doctor likened New Zealand's health system to a cartel, based around fear and ignorance.
"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," Dr O'Sullivan, the 2014 New Zealander of the year said on TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

Dr O'Sullivan said it was a "huge concern" that the child could not access health care in a timely fashion. 

"These are our most vulnerable too, this is why we have a free under-13 policy in New Zealand. This particular child has very serious underlying health problems."

Dr O'Sullivan just happened to be in the town on that day and was able to help the family, but he said: "It shouldn't take a Northland doctor to go to a Waikato town to help someone".

"We do see clinics and practices which are privately owned businesses operating in a fashion that actually makes it very difficult to access care.

He said he thought it was a nationwide issue, and said it should be introduced as an election debate topic. 

"All New Zealanders could have far better access to health care." 

Digital options for families could be the "game changer" in terms of health care accessibility. 

"What I want to see is democratising health care. Getting it out of the hands of clinicians and into the hands of the people, and out of health clinics and hospitals and into homes and communities."

