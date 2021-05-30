TODAY |

Huge bike rally sees two Northbound lanes closed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Source:  1 NEWS

Two northbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge were closed this morning as a large group of cyclists crossed the bridge as a form of protest.

The group, Liberate the Lane, are calling for a three-month cycle lane trial on the harbour bridge.

Hundreds of cyclists cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning as part of a rally to add a dedicated cycleway to the bridge. Source: NZTA

The lanes have since reopened, according to NZTA, but queues are back to Gillies Ave. Motorists have been warned to expect delays.

Police said they were facilitating the safe passage of the cyclists following a rally at Point Erin Park this morning. Police urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes, such as the Western Ring Route (SH16).

Bike Auckland's trial would see one lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge reallocated to cycling for three months over summer 2021/22, Greater Auckland said on its website.

The group has called on NZTA to enable the trial while progressing a more permanent walking and cycling link over the harbour corridor.

The Liberate the Lane rally began at Point Erin Park, in Ponsonby, at 10am.

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
Lucky escape for man rescued by helicopter as water floods around him on Canterbury farm
2
Live updates: Timaru, Ashburton both declare State of Emergency as flooding worsens
3
Prince Harry reveals he didn't know Prince Philip had died until he was awoken by police
4
Huge bike rally sees two Northbound lanes closed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge
5
Two new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fire crews extinguish blaze at Four Square in Central Hawke's Bay

00:40

Wild weather sees evacuations begin in Selwyn Huts, Ashburton declares State of Emergency

01:34

Pet speed dating in Christchurch gives homeless animals a chance for a forever home
02:19

Exciting new app unites 21 iwi radio stations on one platform