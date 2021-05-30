Huge bike rally sees two Northbound lanes closed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Two northbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge were closed this morning as a large group of cyclists crossed the bridge as a form of protest.

The group, Liberate the Lane, are calling for a three-month cycle lane trial on the harbour bridge.

Hundreds of cyclists cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning as part of a rally to add a dedicated cycleway to the bridge. Source: NZTA

The lanes have since reopened, according to NZTA, but queues are back to Gillies Ave. Motorists have been warned to expect delays.

Police said they were facilitating the safe passage of the cyclists following a rally at Point Erin Park this morning. Police urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes, such as the Western Ring Route (SH16).

Bike Auckland's trial would see one lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge reallocated to cycling for three months over summer 2021/22, Greater Auckland said on its website.

The group has called on NZTA to enable the trial while progressing a more permanent walking and cycling link over the harbour corridor.