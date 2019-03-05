Huawei a source of 'very real national security concerns' for US and NZ, American official argues

China is not "playing by the rules", says the United States' top Asia Pacific official, Patrick Murphy, who spoke about his concerns of Huawei while on TVNZ last night. But he would not be drawn in on discussing potential repercussions from the US had New Zealand allowed the company to invest in a 5G network here.

New Zealand's intelligence agency, GCSB, recently rejected Spark's bid to use Huawei equipment to roll out the 5G network, citing "significant network security risks".

Mr Murphy was asked on TVNZ1's Q+A about his country's warning that if countries did use Huawei in their critical information systems, then the US may not be able to share information with them.

"Is that a real risk for the likes of New Zealand?" asked host Corin Dann.

"The relationship we have with New Zealand is incredibly solid," Mr Murphy said. "It's historic, it's enduring, and I'm very confident that's going to continue forward, including in the information-sharing realm.

"We do have concerns about our national security with regards to companies like Huawei, and you're seeing our law enforcement, our independent judiciary, take important steps to address those concerns... We will do what's necessary to protect our own national interests."

When asked if there would have been repercussions for New Zealand had it allowed Huawei to invest in the 5G network, Mr Murphy said it was "an issue that's quite live and evolving".

"From a US perspective, what we can do with our friends and allies is share our experience, share our insight and our very real national security concerns - with not just Huawei but other companies that are supported by the central state in Beijing. And the fact that they are not playing with a level playing field, that's of great concern to us.

"There's room in this region for China - for an emerging China. And a China that plays by the rules can bring about much good in the world.

"Our concerns, though, are in fact profound, where China is not playing by the rules, is setting the framework according to its own interests and against the interests of many of our friends and partners. That's where the concerns lie. And those are the conversations we have."

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Q+A did not rule out Huawei having a future role in New Zealand’s 5G upgrade if the GCSB's security concerns could be mitigated.

"The GCSB's gone back and sought that mitigation," she said. "That is independent of us. I do hold confidence in the process that was established by the last Government."

In December, National leader Simon Bridges told RNZ security should be taken seriously. However, he added, "if there isn't the evidence, we should be using [Huawei]".

"I have not seen evidence that gives a clear sense in any way, shape or form" that New Zealand should ban Huawei, Mr Bridges said.

"Huawei is one of the best in the business," he added. "Having them there and the commercial tenders that the sparks of this world do, does have a real effect on quality and price."