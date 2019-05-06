TODAY |

Huawei boss: 'Lots of friction, little fact' after GCSB's 5G decision

Katie Bradford
1 NEWS Political Reporter
1 NEWS
Katie Bradford

Huawei’s NZ representative has hit out at the decision by this country's spy agency to label it a security risk. 

The Chinese Business Summit is being held in Auckland today, with hundreds of business leaders and politicians in attendance. 

Andrew Bowater from Huawei told it there’s been “a lot of friction, not much fact”, following the GCSB decision’s to stop the telecommunication company’s rollout of 5G. 

He said the GCSB hadn’t spoken to the company and were welcome to come “have a look around”.

“Our name and brand was damaged and we were put through the paces despite being the leaders in 5G technology globally.”

The company had been put under intense security by the British spy agency and NZ had accessed that information, he said. 

“Not one competitor has been subjected to such scrutiny.” That was despite others also manufacturing technology in China, Bowater says.

“The difference with us is where our headquarters are. We get it. We want to show we have nothing to hide. We’ve complied, passed every test, jumped through hurdles." 

The controversy has put extreme pressure on the relationship between the NZ and Chinese governments. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened the summit early this morning. She said the relationship with China is strong and New Zealand will always have an independent foreign policy. 

Trade Minister David Parker also addressed the conference. He told media China had obviously expressed disatisfaction but that would be worked through. 

    Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will continue working with global partners, including China, to find solutions to global problems. Source: 1 NEWS
