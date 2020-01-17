TODAY |

HPV vaccine leads to reduction in cervical abnormalities, study finds

Source:  1 NEWS

The HPV vaccine has led to a significant reduction in cervical abnormalities in young Kiwi women and could drop cancer rates, according to new research.

More than 100,000 women were surveyed by Otago University, and results show it's been particularly successful for those vaccinated before they turned 18.

The national vaccination programme only began in New Zealand in 2008.

The study, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, still encourages all women to participate in the national screening programme.

