Howzat? Sausages used to lure seal from sunning itself on Lower Hutt cricket pitch

It's not just humans enjoying the sun on Wellington Anniversary Day today, as a fur seal sunning itself on a Lower Hutt cricket pitch surprised players turning up for a game.

A police officer facing off with an errant seal at a Lower Hutt cricket pitch. Source: NZ Police

Wellington District Police posted an image of an officer facing off with the errant seal after being called to the scene.

"Cricketers arriving at Te Whiti Park in the Hutt this morning were bowled over to discover this wee chap sunning himself on the pitch," police captioned the image.

"Given the lovely BBQ weather on display in the capital today, it is only fitting that what finally tempted our friend back into Waiwhetu Stream was... some sausages."

The sporty seal travelled just over three kilometres up Waiwhetu Stream to reach the cricket pitch.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson told 1 NEWS it isn't uncommon for New Zealand fur seals/kekeno to venture far inland.

"Kekeno can wander as far as 15 kilometres inland, often by following rivers and streams. Due to their exploratory nature, they can appear in unusual places such as this cricket pitch," the spokesperson says.

"They have also been spotted in paddocks, under houses, in a backyard, on the roadside or within an inner-city street. Rough weather conditions can encourage them to seek shelter on shore and to rest.

"The Explore Local NZ Facebook page posted a photo of a New Zealand fur seal in a Dunedin backyard on Friday."

Seal in a Dunedin backyard. Source: Explore Local NZ

DOC says it has a hands-off policy with seals on land and they will return to sea when ready to go.

"Members of the public should never attempt to handle the seal themselves as they can be dangerous and can carry infectious diseases. Kekeno are wild animals and shouldn’t be approached.

"They have sharp teeth and can move quickly if they feel threatened. Keep a distance of at least 20 metres."

Despite the cricket pitch seal being lured back to the water with sausages, DOC says not to feed seals.

It is an offence under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a seal. A dog owner whose dog attacks a seal could face prosecution.

According to police, the seal was last seen heading happily downstream, back towards the sea.