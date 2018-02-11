Housing 'ticking timebomb' for NZ elderly to be laid bare in Government report

The government will tomorrow lay out just how bad the housing crisis is in New Zealand with a new report, and 1 NEWS has some exclusive details on what has been found.

It is believed a new problem has been unearthed by researchers affecting housing for the elderly.

At present, 2000 extra elderly a year receive superannuation and accommodation benefit.

"That's creating problems. Obviously one of the assumptions in the past was with super that people over 65 would be mortgage free for instance. Issues around that are creating huge problems and just adding to that housing shortage," 1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford says.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford ordered the housing stock take report at the end of last year, asking three researchers to go out and take a wide look at what's going on in housing in this country.

"The report doesn't contain solutions, or recommendations it's a map so to speak.

"It will show the government all the problems and they will be able to identify them.