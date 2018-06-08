 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Housing super ministry 'will help fix crisis', says Twyford

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A new super ministry will be set up to help tackle the housing crisis.

Housing generic.

Housing generic.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Housing Minister Phil Twyford will announce the establishment of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development this morning, which will provide policy advice on affordable housing, homelessness and urban development.

"Having a more focused and capable public service to deliver the [government's] reform agenda will ultimately allow us to build more houses, better houses, more quickly," Mr Twyford said.

The new organisation will include functions currently spread between the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE); Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Treasury.

Mr Twyford said the new ministry would cost about $8 million in the first year, and it be funded from existing operational budgets of the units that shift to the new ministry.

The new ministry will be established on 1 August, and officially start operating on 1 October.

The government has made fixing the housing crisis a key priority in its first term.

The flagship $2 billion KiwiBuild programme aims to build 100,000 affordable houses over the next decade, with half of those in Auckland.

Hundreds of millions are also being spent to house homeless families, while reforming tenancy laws, introducing minimum insulation standards for rentals and tougher tax rules to discourage property speculation are also in train.

Nevertheless, critics doubt the government can achieve its ambitious housing goals, arguing a thicket of red tape, unresponsive planning processes and worker shortages are constraining house building.

Mr Twyford remains confident the new ministry will help address some of the challenges.

"It's only a small part of it ... (but) it certainly will help us fix the housing crisis," Mr Twyford said.

The Housing Minister has today unveiled the government's stock take report detailing the many issues with inadequate NZ housing.

Source: 1 NEWS

National's housing spokesperson, Judith Collins, said shifting officials from one ministry to another would not make a scrap of difference.

"We've got a minister who's desperate to look like he's doing something," Ms Collins said.

"A new logo, and a new ministry is not going to build one more new house."

Changes to the Resource Management Act were crucial to building more houses, Ms Collins said.

Under the planned changes, MBIE's housing and urban branch policy functions, its KiwiBuild unit, and the Community Housing Regulatory Authority will shift to the new ministry.

This is a reversal from 2012 when the Ministry of Building and Housing was folded into MBIE.

MSD will lose its policy for emergency, transitional public housing unit, while the Treasury will lose the monitoring of Housing New Zealand and Tamaki Redevelopment Company.

Other units could be moved, but no decision has yet been made on that.

Mr Twyford said an Urban Development Authority to lead the KiwiBuild procurement programme and large scale track urban development projects was still in the pipeline.

Some of the KiwiBuild unit could eventually shift to the authority, he said.

Mr Twyford is confident the government will meet its targets of 1000 KiwiBuild homes in 2018/19, 5000 in 2019/20 and 10,000 in 2020/21, before averaging 12,000 annually.

So far, 30 KiwiBuild houses are expected to be built in Papakura by the end of the year, while more than 3000 houses will be built on Unitec's campus in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert over time.

Mr Twyford had previously said KiwiBuild would also finance cash strapped developers to complete projects to help meet its targets.

The government has also been criticised for the rising cost of an affordable home in Auckland, which stands at $650,000 for a three bedroom home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admits that will be out of reach for many.

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Brisbane's phantom 'poo jogger' outed as corporate bigwig quits job after identity revealed

2
Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke

LIVE: Baby Blacks hold onto slight lead over trans-Tasman rival Junior Wallabies in final pool match of U20s World Cup

3
white pills spread out on a table,blurry front and back.

Most read: One-month-old baby in intensive care after Hawke's Bay pharmacy dispenses wrong medication

4

Mongrel Mob, then Black Power are still New Zealand's biggest gang, with gang memberships appearing to be on rise

5
Caring, care worker, elderly, support

Midlife diet impacts dementia risk: expert

Mongrel Mob, then Black Power are still New Zealand's biggest gang, with gang memberships appearing to be on rise

But some gang members are talking about rejecting parts of the gang lifestyle, such as family violence and methamphetamine use.

'This could be a classic' - Joseph Parker to square off against Dillian Whyte in London next month

Parker's next fight has been confirmed to take place on July 28 at the O2 Arena.

Kelvin Davis embarks on nation-wide roadshow

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis labelled 'vacant', 'complacent' in refusing to answer select committee questions

National's Todd McClay described it as "possibly the worst performance of any minister in any select committee ever" and demanded he be recalled.

Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Aviation Security investigation underway after two-year-old boy seriously injured in Auckland Airport luggage conveyor belt accident

The boy is said to have travelled "some distance" on the belt and has now been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

00:33
Her comments come after members of the public wrongly thought a motorcade was taking the PM ot hospital.

Most read: Jacinda Ardern to travel to hospital for birth 'as any other New Zealander would arrive', with Clarke Gayford likely to drive

Members of the public had thought the Solomon Island's PM's motorcade was Ms Ardern on the way to hospital.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 