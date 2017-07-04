Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

A church leader in Wellington claims the housing crisis is so bad there homeless people are resorting to petty crime so they can go to prison and get a roof over their head.

Reverend Martin Robinson told 1 NEWS, "there's certainly a sizeable number who choose to go back to prison".

"Just so they can get some shelter or some food."

He believes the housing pressure in Auckland has drifted south.

The reverends comments come as the Government announced a multi-million dollar boost to hundreds of state homes in the Hutt Valley.

The $80 million dollar housing boost will see up to 300 affordable homes built and 383 homes retrofitted to make them warm and dry.

Minister for Social Housing Amy Adams says: "It's not just about the new stock, but raising the quality of the existing stock".

"We've had significant focus on Christchurch after the earthquakes and in Auckland, but I've made it really clear the rest of New Zealand actually wants to see an equal focus on their areas."