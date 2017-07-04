 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A church leader in Wellington claims the housing crisis is so bad there homeless people are resorting to petty crime so they can go to prison and get a roof over their head.

The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.
Source: 1 NEWS

Reverend Martin Robinson told 1 NEWS, "there's certainly a sizeable number who choose to go back to prison".

"Just so they can get some shelter or some food."

He believes the housing pressure in Auckland has drifted south.

The reverends comments come as the Government announced a multi-million dollar boost to hundreds of state homes in the Hutt Valley.

The $80 million dollar housing boost will see up to 300 affordable homes built and 383 homes retrofitted to make them warm and dry.

Minister for Social Housing Amy Adams says: "It's not just about the new stock, but raising the quality of the existing stock".

"We've had significant focus on Christchurch after the earthquakes and in Auckland, but I've made it really clear the rest of New Zealand actually wants to see an equal focus on their areas."

Construction on the new houses is set to begin next year.

Related

Wellington

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

02:59
2
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:40
3
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

00:26
4
Kaino admitted those All Blacks with little game time on Saturday wanted to prove themselves at today’s training, including himself.

Psyched up Jerome Kaino lights up when admitting coaches had to hold him back at training


5
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

02:18
The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

The claim comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:59
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

00:31
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.


00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ