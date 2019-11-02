Housing shortage hampering Northland as region grows

Northland is New Zealand’s fastest growing province, with nearly 4000 people moving to the region over the past year. But that growth is coming at a cost for a region already struggling with housing and healthcare.

The population of Northland has grown 2.3 per cent in the past year, and an estimated 36,000 people have moved to the region, more than anywhere else in the country.

Most have moved to Whangārei, which now has a population of 189,000. About 400 families are waiting for a state house in the city.

The Far North and Kaipara have also had big increases in population.

On top of that, Northland has one of the older populations in the country.

Nick Chamberlain, Northland DHB's chief executive, says there is also a high Māori population, rurality and poverty.

“All of those circumstances drive health need,” he said.

Health services are struggling with the demand, equipment is being overused and there are not enough doctors, he says.

“Particularly if you’ve got new people coming into a region, to not be able to access a GP is a critical issue for people,” Mr Chamberlain says.

Social Services are also stretched.