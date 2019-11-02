TODAY |

Housing shortage hampering Northland as region grows

1 NEWS
Northland is New Zealand’s fastest growing province, with nearly 4000 people moving to the region over the past year. But that growth is coming at a cost for a region already struggling with housing and healthcare.

The population of Northland has grown 2.3 per cent in the past year, and an estimated 36,000 people have moved to the region, more than anywhere else in the country.

Most have moved to Whangārei, which now has a population of 189,000. About 400 families are waiting for a state house in the city.

The Far North and Kaipara have also had big increases in population.

On top of that, Northland has one of the older populations in the country.

Nick Chamberlain, Northland DHB's chief executive, says there is also a high Māori population, rurality and poverty.

“All of those circumstances drive health need,” he said.

Health services are struggling with the demand, equipment is being overused and there are not enough doctors, he says. 

“Particularly if you’ve got new people coming into a region, to not be able to access a GP is a critical issue for people,” Mr Chamberlain says.

Social Services are also stretched.

Northland schools have experienced a roll increase of about 10 per cent, so those issues are spilling into the education sector - meaning more meals and special needs resources are needed.

Nearly 4000 people made the move north over the past year but the growth in residents is coming at a cost for an already struggling region. Source: 1 NEWS
