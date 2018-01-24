Housing resale profit dropped by a fifth during 2017's third quarter, new CoreLogic report says

CoreLogic's latest Pain & Gain property resale report suggests the number of properties being sold for a loss in Auckland has increased this quarter by more than 16 per cent.

The report says the proportion of all properties resold at a loss in Q3 of 2017 was 4.3 per cent - up 0.6 percentage points from 3.7 per cent in Q2 2017, which equates to a 16.2 per cent rise.

CoreLogic suggested that the slowing in capital gains could lead even more people to "cash out" due to the uncertainty of future capital gain.

Graphics and statistics from the Executive Summary of the CoreLogic Pain & Gain Report for Q3 2017. Source: Supplied/Corelogic, Background image Luke Appleby

The biggest losers this quarter were apartments - 10.1 per cent were sold at a loss, the report said, while 4 per cent of houses suffered the same fate.

However, one region which continues to do exceptionally well is Queenstown, where there was not a single recorded resale at a loss in the past quarter - the second in a row.

The median amount lost during resales at a lost, nationally, was $19,000 per sale.

Overall, the total amount made through the resale of housing in New Zealand dropped 20.9 per cent in Q3 - from $4.3b down to $3.4b.

For the vast majority of housing which was resold at a profit, the median amount gained was $172,000.