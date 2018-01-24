 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Housing resale profit dropped by a fifth during 2017's third quarter, new CoreLogic report says

share

Source:

1 NEWS

CoreLogic's latest Pain & Gain property resale report suggests the number of properties being sold for a loss in Auckland has increased this quarter by more than 16 per cent.

The report says the proportion of all properties resold at a loss in Q3 of 2017 was 4.3 per cent - up 0.6 percentage points from 3.7 per cent in Q2 2017, which equates to a 16.2 per cent rise.

CoreLogic suggested that the slowing in capital gains could lead even more people to "cash out" due to the uncertainty of future capital gain.

Graphics and statistics from the Executive Summary of the CoreLogic Pain & Gain Report for Q3 2017

Graphics and statistics from the Executive Summary of the CoreLogic Pain & Gain Report for Q3 2017.

Source: Supplied/Corelogic, Background image Luke Appleby

The biggest losers this quarter were apartments - 10.1 per cent were sold at a loss, the report said, while 4 per cent of houses suffered the same fate.

However, one region which continues to do exceptionally well is Queenstown, where there was not a single recorded resale at a loss in the past quarter - the second in a row.

The median amount lost during resales at a lost, nationally, was $19,000 per sale.

Overall, the total amount made through the resale of housing in New Zealand dropped 20.9 per cent in Q3 - from $4.3b down to $3.4b.

For the vast majority of housing which was resold at a profit, the median amount gained was $172,000.


Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Jacinda Ardern.

Live stream: Watch Jacinda Ardern's Ratana speech and powhiri to welcome her on


00:43
2
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

3
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

01:18
4
MPs have decsended on Ratana to kick off the potitical year.

LIVE: Jacinda Ardern reveals Winston Peters suggested as God Father – 'I pointed out he already was'


01:17
5
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

Jacinda Ardern.

Live stream: Watch Jacinda Ardern's Ratana speech and powhiri to welcome her on

Jacinda Ardern is at Ratana for the first time as PM. Follow the action live.

01:41
One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Local businesses are asking police to take more notice of those offending.


00:48
Laree Anderson received a donated heart just three months ago, without which she would be dead.

'Have the conversation' - Woman who received life-saving heart transplant urges Kiwis to talk about organ donation

Laree Anderson received her transplant last year - just three months ago - at age 39.

03:39
Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson says the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging".


05:05
Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.

Shape of Water, Dunkirk front-runners as Oscars nominations released

Mudbound director of photography Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 