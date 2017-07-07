 

Housing the Red Army: Meet the guy who helped find free accommodation for hundreds of Lions fans

With 20,000 Lions fans lodging on New Zealand shores over the last month, Adam Gilshan foresaw a problem few other Kiwis noticed - or cared to.

Kiwis responded with enthusiasm to Adam Gilshan's idea of offering free homestays to visiting fans.
While our hotels, campgrounds and backpackers eagerly geared up to accommodate the influx of red-clad tourists, it was inevitable some Lions fans might end up out in the cold.

Everything booked up quickly and whatever was left costly and hard to come by.

So in a gesture of great generosity, Adam created a Facebook page where New Zealanders could offer up their homes for free to travelling Lions fans.

"I just had a simple idea. New Zealanders open up their homes. Look after Lions fans for free. It's sort of gone from there and blossomed I guess into what it is at the moment," Adam said.

"'Exploded' is the word. We've had over 1500 offers now."

The Facebook page is now a collection of Kiwi homestay experiences that have taken over Adam's life.

"Hearing a woman in Rotorua who kicked her kids out so she could have more Lions fans stay. I think she had ten," he said.

"A woman I know in Feilding in the Manawatu having 20 fans come and stay."

Given Adam's admirable lead, maybe that old saying should be "keep your friends close, strangers closer" - and then let the rest sort itself out on the field.

