Housing package 'another cheap swipe at landlords' that will result in fewer new houses, says Judith Collins

Source:  1 NEWS

National leader Judith Collins has described the Government’s package to address the country's housing crisis as "another cheap swipe at landlords".

Collins says today’s package, which is committing $3.8 billion to increase the supply of housing along with a raft of other measures, will see fewer houses being built.

"By removing interest deductions and doubling the bright-line test, fewer houses will be built, fewer houses will be available for rent, rents will increase, and more kids will grow up in motels,” she wrote on Twitter.

Government's housing package pumps $3.8b into supply, doubles bright-line test, expands first home buyer eligibility

The package also makes more first home buyers eligible for grants and loans, as well as doubling the bright-line test. 

Collins also said Finance Minister Grant Robertson was lying during last year’s election campaign when he promised there would no changes to the bright-line test.

Robertson today admitted he “was too definitive” in the comments last year.

Prior to the announcement of the package, ACT leader David Seymour said the extension of the bright-line tests was a “capital gains tax by stealth”.

“It couldn’t get a CGT past New Zealanders, so it’s trying to bring one in through the back door. The problem is, like the five-year bright-line test, another extension won’t get any houses built,” he wrote on Twitter.

