Housing NZ's new boss in blunder over Auckland property numbers

There was an embarrassing blunder for Housing New Zealand's new boss today after he gave MPs the wrong information about state housing numbers in Auckland.

Andrew McKenzie appeared before the Social Services Select Committee this morning and faced intense questioning from Labour MP Phil Twyford about how many new homes would be built in Auckland over the next three years.

The CEO told MPs there would be a net increase of 722 homes over that time.

Mr Twyford publicly criticised that number, saying it was well under Government targets and would go nowhere near helping the more than 2000 people on the state housing waiting list in Auckland.

But it turns out that number was wrong.

Mr Twyford has now demanded Mr McKenzie and the board chair be recalled to appear before MPs immediately and correct the record.

“It is a serious thing to mislead the select committee. This was their annual review, and a matter that is of the greatest public interest,” Mr Twyford said.

1 NEWS repeatedly asked both Social Housing Minister Amy Adams and the Prime Minister for comment on the 722 figure and were told it was wrong.

The correct figure is 1404 new homes for Auckland over three years. There'll also be over 850 houses built by community providers.

A Housing New Zealand spokeswoman says the corporation is looking into the issue and will follow it up with the select committee.