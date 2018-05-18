 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Housing Minister Phil Twyford takes aim at Treasury, labels advisers as 'kids' in Kiwibuild stoush

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A major stoush has broken out between the Housing Minister and Treasury with Phil Twyford slamming some of those working at the Government's lead economic and financial adviser as "kids."

The Housing Minister is unhappy Treasury downgraded its forecast over how much extra housing investment Kiwibuild will deliver to the economy.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's after Treasury downgraded its forecast over how much extra housing investment Kiwibuild will deliver to the economy.

Builders are under the pump and construction is being delayed on some new houses by at least a year.

"We're really busy as an industry and just forever I get reports of builders wanting more and more people. And they're just not available, so we're in a pretty chronic position currently," Grant Florence of the NZ Certified Builders Association told 1 NEWS.

It has prompted Treasury to downgrade its forecasts for the Government's Kiwibuild programme. 

"I just think some of these kids in Treasury are just fresh out of university and they're completely disconnected from reality," Mr Twyford said.

National's housing spokesperson Judith Collins said her experience is "you should always listen to Treasury".

"They're not always going to be exactly the way they see things, but ultimately they're looking at it from a dispassionate point of view and independent point of view," she said.

Before Christmas, Treasury said Kiwibuild would result in $5.4 billion of extra residential investment by 2022. 

Now it has slashed that number in half, saying some of that investment won't happen as quickly. 

"One of the mistakes I think Treasury have made is that they've assumed that the investment has to be made before the houses are built," Mr Twyford said.

The Government has also promised to build 1600 state houses a year.

Currently there are almost 8000 households in need of state housing and National says it would have built more.

"National went into the last election promising over 6,000 state houses over the next three years. So we were promising on 2000 a year," Ms Collins said.

Mr Twyford said: "The opposition had nine years and they allowed the housing crisis to spin out of control."

The Government is promising there's no change in its plan to build more houses, and there will still be 100,000 affordable homes in a decade.

Related

Politics

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle to marry Prince Harry

00:14
2
The winger added to his status as the NRL's deadliest finisher against the Eels in Sydney.

Warriors resist Eels' second half fightback to pick up hard earned win in Sydney

01:30
3
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

4

Royal Wedding: Here's how Diana will be remembered at Harry and Meghan's wedding tomorrow

00:14
5
This is why Taniela Tupou is one of Australian rugby' s biggest hopes.

Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

02:40
1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 14 picks: 'I think the Highlanders could spank the Waratahs' - Sav and Stephen reunited in the tipping hot seat

The TVNZ rugby oracles break down this weekend's action of Super Rugby.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 