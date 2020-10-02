Housing Minister Megan Woods under fire for failing to answer questions on time

Housing Minister Megan Woods is coming under fire from the National and ACT parties for failing to answer official questions on time.

ACT complained today that Woods was "in hiding on housing" because she had failed to answer recent written Parliamentary questions they'd put to her on the issue.

ACT's housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden said the answers were now seven days late.

“This Government’s practice of blather and flannel when asked specific questions about its performance is running its usual evasive course in respect of how many new houses it will build this year,” she said in a statement.

And the National Party recently formally complained to Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard about Woods' repeatedly failing to answer its written questions on time.

National's housing spokesperson Nicola Willis wrote that more than 100 written questions were long overdue.

"Written questions are an important part of our democratic parliamentary process, and this Minister has not answered them in the time allowed," Willis wrote to the Speaker.

"My office contacted the Minister's staff yesterday to ask when we could expect the answers back, and have not received a response."

Willis told 1 NEWS that shortly after complaining to the Speaker on that occasion Woods' office answered all their outstanding questions, but said it is a recurring problem.

When asked about the tardiness by 1 NEWS today Woods acknowledged her responses were overdue but said the matter had now been rectified.

"We had a couple of staff members away on sick leave those are all now up to date.