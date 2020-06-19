Housing Minister Megan Woods to oversee Covid-19 quarantine after bungle

Housing Minister Megan Woods is set to oversee Covid-19 isolation facilities as the Government tries to get a handle on mounting problems.
It comes after two people that travelled from the UK were allowed to leave isolation facilities early and travel to Wellington from Auckland, and later tested positive for Covid-19.
The two Covid-19 cases saw Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield apologise for the breakdown in New Zealand's isolation protocol.
While it was initially believed the pair did not have contact with anyone, officials revealed they had contact with friends.
Testing did not occur until the pair reached Wellington.
Earlier this week Air Commodore Darren Webb was also called in to help.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had said it is an "unacceptable failure”.
National leader Todd Muller called it “bungling mismanagement to effectively quarantine people at our border”.
Ms Woods was given the housing portfolio last June after issues with KiwiBuild saw it taken off Phil Twyford.