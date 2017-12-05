Housing Minister labels previous government's emergency housing policy a 'ticking time bomb'

The Minister for Housing claims the previous government left a "ticking time bomb" of emergency and transitional housing.

In Parliament today Phil Twyford said more than $50 million has been spent putting homeless people up in motels, when only $2 million a year was forecast.

"I've learned that recent budgets left some ticking time bombs in the provision of emergency and transitional housing."

"Funding for 100 front line staff for emergency and transitional housing runs out at the end of this financial year."