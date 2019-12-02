Housing expert offers his 2020 market predictions, including what will happen to Auckland prices

Is the housing crisis not real at all? And are Auckland's housing prices set to fluctuate?

One Roof property commentator Ashley Church has made some predictions for next year's housing market, which include Auckland's median house prices will stay flat, regional house prices to peak this year then start to come down, the cost of rentals to go up and that the housing shortage being talked about for years may not be real.

He told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning there was "new information" about the housing shortage, which has been talked about for the past 10 years, which suggests it may not be real.

"I'm going to suggest to you that by the end of 2020 we'll actually be wondering whether the housing shortage was real," he said.

"What we're going to identify is that homelessness, and in some cased miss-matched housing, is not the same thing as not having enough housing."

Mr Church said information from the past six months indicates that enough property has been built, but not the right property people actually need.

"We haven't got a housing shortage, we've got miss-matched housing relative to the market."