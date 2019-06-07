TODAY |

Housing crisis being labelled a 'human rights crisis' by Human Rights Commissioner

New Zealand's housing crisis has been labelled a "human rights crisis" by the Human Rights Commissioner.

It comes as an international report finds New Zealand is also not meeting its requirements when it comes to Māori, the disabled and prisoners.

"It's extremely embarrassing, New Zealand has a housing crisis, it also has a human rights crisis as everyone here has the right to a secure, warm dry home," Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt says.

His stance comes after the Human Rights Initiative asked experts in more than 170 countries how they stacked up.

According to the report, New Zealand is only meeting 76 per cent of its requirement to ensure access to adequate housing.

That's slightly better than Canada and Australia but falling behind the US and the UK.

For the disabled, the report says it's not just housing that's an issue but access to everything from health to education.

Also pulling down our human rights score is the treatment of Māori and prisoners.

"We should learn from Canada, they've recently passed legislation for a housing strategy which is a human rights based strategy," Mr Hunt told 1 NEWS.

    An international report also found NZ isn’t meeting its requirements for Māori, the disabled and prisoners. Source: 1 NEWS
