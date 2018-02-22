 

Houses evacuated on Kapiti Coast due to severe flooding

Michael Cropp 

Breakfast Reporter

Six houses were evacuated in Paraparaumu on the Kapiti Coast early this morning, when heavy rain and the high tide caused severe flooding.

Local road flooding in Paraparaumu. Photo taken at intersection of Nathan Ave and Manly St.

Local road flooding in Paraparaumu. Photo taken at intersection of Nathan Ave and Manly St.

Source: Breakfast

Since 2.30am there have been more than a dozen callouts to flooding in the Paraparaumu beach/Raumati South area.  

Eleven streets around Paraparaumu Beach and Raumati South are still affected, with some closures in place.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Area Commander Gareth Hughes says six properties have been evacuated as a precaution, and the affected residents have gone to stay with friends or relatives.  

Fire and Emergency’s Jan Wills said the local Emergency Operations Centre had been activated, and sandbags were being distributed.

Kapiti Coast District Council is understood to be setting up an evacuation centre for those who need it as more heavy rain is expected to fall before 8:00am.

Michael Cropp

Wellington

