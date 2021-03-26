Household contact of hotel cleaner in latest border leak tests negative again

The household contact of case A in the latest border leak has returned a second negative result after initially recording a weak positive result, Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

The Director General of Health said there were three new cases of Covid-19 at the border in a press conference in Wellington.

He also announced that all close and casual plus contacts of the cleaner at the Grand Millennium, known as Case A after being confirmed as a positive result on Monday night, had tested negative for the virus.

The Grand Millenium Hotel in Auckland CBD is being used as a managed isolation facility. Source: rnz.co.nz

Bloomfield also gave an update into an investigation to establish whether the virus had been spread among travellers quarantining at Auckland’s Grand Mercure Hotel after a recent "day 12" case at the facility.

The investigation was launched by MIQ boss Brigadier Jim Bliss after results from genome sequencing showed a link between two returnees at the hotel, with both cases confirmed as having the B.1.1.7, or UK variant of the virus.

Bloomfield said that as of 9am, 193 of the 250 people who had left the Grand Mercure since March 10 had been contacted and told to get tested and isolate while they waited for results.

“If you haven’t been contacted by Public Health yet, please do get in touch with Healthline, organise a test and remain isolated until that test result is received,” Bloomfield said.

The remaining 57 would be contacted through the day.

Today's three border cases had all come from India via the UAE.

One tested positive on day three testing after arriving on March 21, another on day five testing after arriving on March 20, with both of these cases contacts of travel companions that have tested positive.