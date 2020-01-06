House under construction catches fire on Auckland's North Shore

A house which in under construction has caught ablaze in Long Bay, Auckland.
Fire at under construction house on Auckland's North Shore. Source: Paul Johnson
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene of the fire around 4.55pm.
Crews are currently working to protect an embankment of toi toi bushes nearby.
Four fire engines are at the scene and support units are on their way.
They say no one has been reported injured and no nearby properties are endangered at this stage.