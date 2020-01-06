TODAY |

House under construction catches fire on Auckland's North Shore

Source:  1 NEWS

A house which in under construction has caught ablaze in Long Bay, Auckland.

Fire at under construction house on Auckland's North Shore. Source: Paul Johnson

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene of the fire around 4.55pm. 

Crews are currently working to protect an embankment of toi toi bushes nearby.

Four fire engines are at the scene and support units are on their way.

They say no one has been reported injured and no nearby properties are endangered at this stage. 

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lotto seeking New Zealand's missing $17.1 million Powerball winner
2
Firefighters working to protect homes threatened by Hawke's Bay blaze
3
US President Donald Trump planned Soleimani airstrike while holidaying at his Florida resort
4
Mike King recovering in Waikato Hospital after motorcycle crash
5
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda remarries
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Firefighters working to protect homes threatened by Hawke's Bay blaze

Mike King recovering in Waikato Hospital after motorcycle crash

Hazy sunrises, sunsets likely for North Island as Australia bushfires continue to burn
02:16

Four people remain in critical condition in NZ hospitals after Whakaari/White Island eruption