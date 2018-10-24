TODAY |

House shot at yesterday in Auckland's Ōtara, the fifth incident in two days

Source:  1 NEWS

Another house was shot at yesterday in South Auckland’s Ōtara - the fifth similar incident in the past two days.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS they received a report about the shooting on Bairds Rd yesterday at 10:05pm.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

“Those believed to be responsible left the scene in a vehicle shortly afterwards,” police said.

Police said inquiries were continuing into the incident, including whether or not it is linked to other recent firearms incidents.

The incident is the fifth of its kind since Friday across West Auckland and Ōtara.

At 5.20pm yesterday, police were reported to a similar incident at Archibald St in Kelston, West Auckland.

At 2.24pm, also yesterday, police were at another shooting incident at Preston Rd, Ōtara.

On Friday, there were two shooting incidents.

Two houses were shot at and cars were smashed at the corner of Ivon and Capstick Rd, also in Ōtara.

Anyone with information contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201122/9508, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
How small is too small? 'Cosy' Wellington flat may not legally be a bedroom
2
Nine cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today, all in managed isolation
3
Givealittle page created for family who lost home in Dunedin fire
4
New Zealanders want parliamentary term increased, survey finds
5
Civil Aviation Authority appealing for info about video of glider appearing to lose control
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Review to look into likelihood of health risks at nearby Auckland's Harbour Bridge

New Zealanders want parliamentary term increased, survey finds
00:32

Givealittle page created for family who lost home in Dunedin fire

Chris Hipkins on being minister of Covid-19 response and adapting to challenges