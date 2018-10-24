House shot at yesterday in Auckland's Ōtara, the fifth incident in two days

Another house was shot at yesterday in South Auckland’s Ōtara - the fifth similar incident in the past two days.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS they received a report about the shooting on Bairds Rd yesterday at 10:05pm.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

“Those believed to be responsible left the scene in a vehicle shortly afterwards,” police said.

Police said inquiries were continuing into the incident, including whether or not it is linked to other recent firearms incidents.

The incident is the fifth of its kind since Friday across West Auckland and Ōtara.

At 5.20pm yesterday, police were reported to a similar incident at Archibald St in Kelston, West Auckland.

At 2.24pm, also yesterday, police were at another shooting incident at Preston Rd, Ōtara.

On Friday, there were two shooting incidents.

Two houses were shot at and cars were smashed at the corner of Ivon and Capstick Rd, also in Ōtara.