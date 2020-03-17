House prices up, sales during Covid-19 lockdown

House prices went up in March for the fourth month in a row, but the number of properties sold fell.

Source: Breakfast

The Real Estate Institute house price index, which measures the changing value of property in the market, rose 9.3 percent on the year earlier to another record high.

The national median house price rose a seasonally adjusted 14.2 percent to $665,000 over the year earlier.

The number of properties sold fell six percent to the lowest level for a March month in nine years, with just 6866 sales - 347 fewer than the year before.

"Based on what happened in February we would have expected a much better result in March and this is likely the impact of the lockdown week on sales volumes," institute chief executive Bindi Norwell said.

The total number of properties available for sale nationally decreased by 26.7 percent last month over the year before to the lowest level since records began in 2007.

Though people can still list their homes for sale, prospective buyers can only look at the property online.