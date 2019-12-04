TODAY |

House prices rise nationwide amid low interest rates and listings

Source: 

The housing market is picking up again, with a shortage of listings and low interest rates driving up values.

File picture Source: rnz.co.nz

The average national value increased 3.3 percent in November to $704,072 over the year earlier, according to Quotable Value.

While average values in the Auckland Region fell over the past year by 1.2 percent to $1,038,477, there was a 1.3 percent incease over the quarter, which was the biggest rise for the region in nearly two years.

"All of the main centres are showing value growth over the past three months, including Auckland and Christchurch which have generally struggled throughout most of 2019," QV spokesperson Paul McCorry said.

"Dunedin is still the leading light of the big centres with a whopping 8.6 percent quarterly growth to November, followed by the Wellington region with growth of 3.0 percent for the three month period."

Whangārei was the only centre where prices dropped over the three-month period - down 0.2 percent.

Invercargill had the biggest quartlery increase, of 9.3 percent.

"We didn't see a further reduction in the OCR (official cash rate) from the Reserve Bank in November that many predicted, but this hasn't stopped the resurgence in value growth continuing as we head into the warmer months," Mr McCorry said.

New Zealand
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
Sonny Bill Williams shows off new revolutionary training regime ahead of league return
2
Auckland clinic refused to immunise toddler against measles the day before he returned to Samoa, say family
3
Watch: Is this the worst drop in cricketing history? England fielder botches absolute sitter of a catch from Williamson
4
Enterprising teenage brothers start barber business in Waihi
5
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland iwi eyes Ports of Auckland property

Sunscreen, chemicals, food sweetener found in Marlborough drinking water
04:40

Teachers will welcome changes to allow them to physically restrain students, says Auckland principal

Auckland clinic refused to immunise toddler against measles the day before he returned to Samoa, say family