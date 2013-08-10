How house prices are moving in your region

The latest monthly QV House Price Index for December shows house prices have risen 12.5 per cent nationwide over the past year to an average of $627,905.

Here's what's happening to prices around the country.

Auckland

The Auckland market has increased 12.2% year-on-year which is the slowest rate since January 2015. Prices in the Super City rose by 1.5 per cent over the past three months and are now 91.6 percent higher than the previous peak of 2007.

Auckland prices decreased slightly over the last month, dropping by 0.4 per cent as the impact of the new LVR restrictions take effect on the market.

Between November and December there has been a decrease in prices in parts of the North Shore, Waitakere, Manukau and also in the former Auckland City Council eastern and southern suburbs.

Meanwhile the Rodney District has seen the strongest growth over the past year rising 14.0 per cent year-on-year and 3.8 per cent over the past three months.

A large group of houses in an Auckland suburb. Source: Breakfast

Hamilton

The rate of growth in Hamilton prices is considerably slower than it was earlier in the year, with prices rising 20.4 per cent in the year since December 2015, but rising just 1.1 per cent in the final quarter of the 2016.

Over the past month there has been a decrease in values in suburbs in Hamilton North East, South West and South East. Values in the city are now 48 per cent above the previous peak of 2007 and the average value is now $534,860.

Tauranga

The Tauranga market continues to rise, with prices in Tauranga City up by 24 per cent year-on-year and 4.3 per cent over the past three months.

The average price in the city is now $672,197. Western Bay of Plenty prices rose 23 per cent over the past year but decreased by 0.6 per cent in the final quarter of the year. The average value in the district is now $571,520.

Wellington

The QV House Price Index for the wider Wellington Region shows home values rose 20.5 per cent year-on-year and 3.9 per cent over the past three months and values are now 26.1 per cent higher than in the previous peak of 2007.

The average value across the wider region there is now $574,410. Wellington City's western suburbs have seen the strongest growth over the past year with values rising 24 per cent since December 2015 and 6.1 per cent over the final quarter of the year.

Christchurch

For sale sign outside of house. Source: 1 NEWS

Prices in Christchurch City increased 2.5 per cent year-on-year but decreased 0.3 per cent over the past three months and they are now 30.3 per cent higher than the previous peak of 2007. The average value in the city has now dipped below $500,000 and is sitting at $494,247.

Dunedin

Dunedin city prices have risen 14.6 per cent year-on-year and 4.4 per cent over the past three months. The average value in the city is now $354,133.

Hawke's Bay

Napier prices continued to see strong growth, rising 20.7 per cent year-on-year and 5.5 per cent over the past three months. The average value is $415,189. Hastings values rose 20.0% year on year and 5.4% over the past three months. The average value there is now $387,133.

Nelson

Nelson prices are now increasing at a faster rate than Auckland, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year and 4.8 per cent over the past three months. The average price in the city is now just shy of half a million dollars and is sitting at $499,866.

The Tasman District also increased by 14.4 per cent over the past year and 5 per cent over the past three months. The average value in the district is now also just shy of half a million dollars and is sitting at $499,082.

Other provincial centres

In the North Island, the Kaipara District is one of the stand-out performers with prices up 27.8 per cent year-on-year and 8.0 per cent over the last quarter of the year as buyers continue to look north of Auckland for more affordable property.

The Hauraki District is also up by 30 per cent year-on-year and 8.8 per cent over the past three months, again due to movers and investors looking south of Auckland for more affordable property.

The Kawerau District is now up 60.2 per cent year-on-year and 17 per cent over the last quarter of the year, as the average home value there jumped from $110,062 in December 2015 to $176,324 in December 2016.

In the South Island, most areas have seen values continue to rise over the past year apart from in the Buller District on the West Coast where values decreased slightly by 1.9 per cent since December 2015.