 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


How house prices are moving in your region

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The latest monthly QV House Price Index for December shows house prices have risen 12.5 per cent nationwide over the past year to an average of $627,905. 

Here's what's happening to prices around the country.

Auckland

The Auckland market has increased 12.2% year-on-year which is the slowest rate since January 2015.  Prices in the Super City rose by 1.5 per cent over the past three months and are now 91.6 percent higher than the previous peak of 2007.

Auckland prices decreased slightly over the last month, dropping by 0.4 per cent as the impact of the new LVR restrictions take effect on the market. 

Between November and December there has been a decrease in prices in parts of the North Shore, Waitakere, Manukau and also in the former Auckland City Council eastern and southern suburbs. 

Meanwhile the Rodney District has seen the strongest growth over the past year rising 14.0 per cent year-on-year and 3.8 per cent over the past three months.

A large group of houses in an Auckland suburb.

Source: Breakfast

Hamilton 

The rate of growth in Hamilton prices is considerably slower than it was earlier in the year, with prices rising 20.4 per cent in the year since December 2015, but rising just 1.1 per cent in the final quarter of the 2016. 

Over the past month there has been a decrease in values in suburbs in Hamilton North East, South West and South East. Values in the city are now 48 per cent above the previous peak of 2007 and the average value is now $534,860.

Tauranga

The Tauranga market continues to rise, with prices in Tauranga City up by 24 per cent year-on-year and 4.3 per cent over the past three months. 

The average price in the city is now $672,197. Western Bay of Plenty prices rose 23 per cent over the past year but decreased by 0.6 per cent in the final quarter of the year. The average value in the district is now $571,520.

Wellington   

The QV House Price Index for the wider Wellington Region shows home values rose 20.5 per cent year-on-year and 3.9 per cent over the past three months and values are now 26.1 per cent higher than in the previous peak of 2007. 

The average value across the wider region there is now $574,410. Wellington City's western suburbs have seen the strongest growth over the past year with values rising 24 per cent since December 2015 and 6.1 per cent over the final quarter of the year.

Christchurch 

For sale sign outside of house.

Source: 1 NEWS

Prices in Christchurch City increased 2.5 per cent year-on-year but decreased 0.3 per cent over the past three months and they are now 30.3 per cent higher than the previous peak of 2007. The average value in the city has now dipped below $500,000 and is sitting at $494,247.  

Dunedin

Dunedin city prices have risen 14.6 per cent year-on-year and 4.4 per cent over the past three months. The average value in the city is now $354,133. 

Hawke's Bay

Napier prices continued to see strong growth, rising 20.7 per cent year-on-year and 5.5 per cent over the past three months. The average value is $415,189. Hastings values rose 20.0% year on year and 5.4% over the past three months. The average value there is now $387,133.

Nelson

Nelson prices are now increasing at a faster rate than Auckland, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year and 4.8 per cent over the past three months. The average price in the city is now just shy of half a million dollars and is sitting at $499,866. 

The Tasman District also increased by 14.4 per cent over the past year and 5 per cent over the past three months. The average value in the district is now also just shy of half a million dollars and is sitting at $499,082. 

Other provincial centres

In the North Island, the Kaipara District is one of the stand-out performers with prices up 27.8 per cent year-on-year and 8.0 per cent over the last quarter of the year as buyers continue to look north of Auckland for more affordable property. 

The Hauraki District is also up by 30 per cent year-on-year and 8.8 per cent over the past three months, again due to movers and investors looking south of Auckland for more affordable property. 

The Kawerau District is now up 60.2 per cent year-on-year and 17 per cent over the last quarter of the year, as the average home value there jumped from $110,062 in December 2015 to $176,324 in December 2016. 

In the South Island, most areas have seen values continue to rise over the past year apart from in the Buller District on the West Coast where values decreased slightly by 1.9 per cent since December 2015.

The strongest performers were Queenstown up 31.6 per cent year-on-year and the MacKenzie District up 25 per cent year-on-year.

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

00:52
2

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

00:27
3
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

00:27
4
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

5

Young white man condemned to death for opening fire in historic US black church

02:25
A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

Michael Chamberlain, NZ-born father of baby Azaria, dies after cancer battle

A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

02:09
An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

'The appliance stopped pumping' - one of the shocking problems reported with fire engine fleet

An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

01:19
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

'Summer's trying to arrive on the scene... but it's struggling!'

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

00:34
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

Pua Magasiva helped rescue a trapped man from a burning car in Orewa on Sunday.


01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ