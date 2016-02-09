 

House prices in Auckland now 91 per cent higher than 2007 peak, latest stats show

House prices have risen 12.5 per cent nationwide over the past year to an average of $627,905.

The latest monthly QV House Price Index for December shows the Auckland market has increased 12.2 per cent year-on-year which is the slowest rate since January 2015. 

The average current price in the Auckland region is $1.047 million.

QV’s latest report shows property prices dropping in the City of Sails.

House prices continue to soar

Nationwide, prices rose by 1.3 per cent over the past three months and are now 51.5 per cent above the 2007 peak.

Prices in the Super City rose by 1.5 per cent in the last quarter and are now 91.6 per cent higher than the previous peak of 2007.  

Prices across the Auckland region fell slightly over the last month, dropping by 0.4 per cent as the impact of the new LVR restrictions take effect on the market.

Since October, property investors have needed a 40 per cent deposit to get a bank loan.

QV's national spokesperson Andrea Rush said December saw a continuation of the trend of a slowing rate of value growth, activity and demand.  

This trend has been seen in many of the main centres since the introduction of the LVRs, she said.

This coupled with the annual Christmas holiday period slow-down has led to a decrease in prices in some parts of Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch since November, Ms Rush said.

Westpac's Dominick Stephens says it's a myth that house prices never fall.

However, in Wellington prices continue to rise faster than in Auckland but at a slightly slower rate than prior to the LVRs being introduced, she said.

The QV House Price Index for the wider Wellington Region shows values rose 20.5 per cent year-on-year and 3.9 per cent over the past three months, and prices are now 26 per cent higher than in the previous peak of 2007. 

The average price across the Wellington region is now $574,410. 

In Dunedin though there has so far been no evident slowing in the housing market because of the new LVRs and prices continue to increase and sales activity has remained strong throughout the Christmas period, Ms Rush said.

This is likely to be due to the fact the Dunedin housing market offers a much lower entry level price than the other main centres, she said.

Ms Rush said if interest rates to continue to rise during 2017 this may further reduce demand from investors and lead to a longer period of lower price growth.

"But any slow-down will be balanced by the fact the market is still being driven by strong net migration, relatively low interest rates and a lack of supply compared to the demand, particularly in Auckland."

Property

