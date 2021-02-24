House prices continue to surge, but easing market predicted later in year

Latest data from property research company CoreLogic shows house prices continue to surge - with one exception that could point the way to an easing market to come.

Houses in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

The company's house price index shows nationwide property values growing in February by 2.6 per cent, taking growth in the last 12 months to 14.5 per cent, the highest since 2016.

Month-on-month property values in main centres continued to rise, with Tauranga the sole exception, dipping 1.5 per cent over the month of February.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said in the broader context of 6.7 per cent growth over the last three months, and with just one month's data, it was too soon to call it a trend.

But he said the city's price fall could be a sign of things to come when loan-to-value measures come into full effect.

LVRs for first home buyers are now 20 per cent and 30 per cent for investors. From 1 May, the figure for investors goes to 40 per cent.

"Tauranga is one of our most expensive cities in the country, and it could be a reflection that those LVRs have been implemented by the banks early and that is meaning many people can't afford to borrow the sums of money required to pay those values in Tauranga," he told Morning Report.

"So it could be an early sign of that slowdown we're expecting to happen later this year."

Goodall said the last time there was a 40 per cent deposit requirement for investors quarterly growth fell from 5 per cent to 1 per cent.

Tauranga housing is particularly unaffordable, with 43 per cent of the average income required to service a mortgage - the worst of the main centres.

CoreLogic data shows each of New Zealand's six main centres have experienced annual growth of more than 10 per cent to the end of February.

Wellington had greatest rate of growth at 16.6 per cent, taking the average property value for the wider Wellington area - including Porirua City, Hutt City and Upper Hutt City - to over $900,000 for the first time.

The outer areas of the region saw the greatest growth, which the research company said reflected a mix of better affordability, improved commute times and remote and flexible working arrangements become more common.

After a sluggish period through the middle of last year, Dunedin started to surge again, with average values up by 3.2 per cent in February alone, and by 15.3 per cent over the past year. It now takes about nine years to save the average deposit in Dunedin, worse than in Christchurch, Hamilton, and Wellington.

Goodall said Christchurch average prices were still relatively low - and cheaper than Dunedin - though the city was now seeing sustained growth for the first time in a while. Average values rose by another 1.5 per cent in February, pushing them up to almost $565,000, 10.2 per cent higher than a year ago.