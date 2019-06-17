TODAY |

House price growth flat across New Zealand, as Auckland values continue to fall

Growth in house price values nationwide has slowed, almost to a stop.

The Quotable Value House Price Index rose just 0.1 per cent in the three months to June, taking annual growth to 2 per cent, compared with 3.5 per cent the year before.

House values in Auckland continued to decline, by 1.2 per cent in the June quarter, while some regions remained hot.

The average house value was $687,000 nationwide in June, and $1m in Auckland.

QV general manager David Nagel said affordability was pushing first home buyers out of the main centres.

"It is the outskirts of city centres that continue to see plenty of activity, particularly from first home buyers," he said.

"The wider Wellington region is a great example of this with areas like the Hutt Valley continuing to attract young families and professionals looking to take their first step on the property ladder."

Wellington, Nelson, Kawerau, Manawatu, Waimate and Horowhenua saw some of the most value growth in the period.

"Affordability constraints is also impacting on the type of properties selling. We continue to see new townhouses sell well, particularly in Wellington, as they provide a more affordable solution than standalone properties," Mr Nagel said.

The enacted Healthy Homes Bill, that came into force on Monday, had not sent any shocks through the property investment market, he said, however, it could cause rents to rise.

Kelvin Davidson, senior research analyst at property research firm CoreLogic, said the market in Auckland was patchy, with prices still rising in the south and west of the city while the more expensive areas to the north and east were feeling the pinch.

But there was still support for the market, with an undersupply of housing in the city, low unemployment and low mortgage rates.

There was nothing to suggest existing investors were exiting the market amid tighter lending rules, he told Morning Report.

"New residential land under development in Auckland, New Zealand. Shortages of housing in the city means new subdivisions are quickly filled. Shortage of housing is also leading to high house prices. This is Kensington Park north of Auckland. Modern infill compact housing."
Houses in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com
