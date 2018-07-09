House in Queenstown's first special housing area sells for $890k

A home in Queenstown's first special housing area has sold for $890,000.

Special housing areas (SHAs) were meant to increase the affordability of homes by "streamlining the planning and consent process", according to their architect National MP and former Housing Minister Dr Nick Smith.

Queenstown (file picture). Source: istock.com

But figures obtained by RNZ show the average price of homes sold this year in the Bridesdale Farm development - Queenstown's first special housing area - was more than $800,000.

Special housing areas have created about 1000 sections and units in Queenstown, and about 700 more are possible in the district.

But to date only about 50 homes have actually been built.

The Labour Party - which derided the legislation in opposition, saying it was used by speculators and developers to get rich - are curiously silent on the possibility of scrapping them.

This week an interview request with the minister with oversight of SHAs - Jenny Salesa - was declined as the government did not want to distract from their other housing policies, namely KiwiBuild.

The government would assess SHAs sometime in the future, RNZ was told despite Housing Minister Phil Twyford describing them as a "spectacular flop" in the past.

It was unclear whether SHAs could be assessed as having worked or not - if affordability was the measure it would appear not.

Average property values in Queenstown Lakes district sat at $1.15 million in May - a 74 percent increase on average values in June 2014 when Queenstown Lakes was included in the special housing area legislation.

But Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said without the special housing areas, affordability would be even worse in the town.