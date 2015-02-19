House on fire near Hastings for second time in two days

A Waipawa house, near Hastings, has caught fire for the second time in two days.

Fire and Emergency say nobody was at the central Hawke's Bay home when the blaze was reported around 3.30am this morning.

A spokesperson says yesterday’s fire was fully extinguished.

She says eleven crews - including a support vehicle, water tanker, and ladder unit – are struggling to control the fire.

She says the cause of the fires is unknown, and it’s too soon to say whether a fire investigator will be called.