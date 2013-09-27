 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

House fire in South Waikato being treated as suspicious

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato

A house fire in the South Waikato town of Tirau last night is being treated as suspicious by fire services.

Firefighters were called to a house ablaze just after 9pm yesterday, at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Webster Rd.

Nine fire appliances attended the scene, a fire and emergency spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

No one was injured in the blaze, however the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Fire generic
File picture. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:14
The life-changing victory was a hard fought one.

Watch: The emotional moment Lisa wins title of 2018 sole Survivor NZ and $250,000
2

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

3

Live stream: Breakfast
4

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
5

Black Caps star Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting first child
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50
Hector's dolphins frequent the area.

Watch: Concerns restoration work on Lyttleton cruise ship berth could disturb endangered dolphins

Five people hospitalised after two-car crash in Christchurch
01:30
If you think you've got what it takes to strut your stuff at the world's most famous cabaret now's your chance.

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'
02:59
The best bit is she's giving away puppies!

Good Sorts: Donna 'Doolittle' sacrifices it all for her four legged friends

Strong case for Stewart Island dark sky sanctuary

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Environment

The fate of Stewart Island's Dark Sky Sanctuary bid is expected to be revealed before the end of the year.

Supporters remain confident the island will soon have the highest status recognised by the International Dark Sky Association.

The Association defines a Dark Sky Sanctuary as "public or private land that has an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is protected for its scientific, natural, or educational value, its cultural heritage and/or public enjoyment".

A draft application was submitted to the association by Venture Southland earlier this month.

Venture Southland tourism product development coordinator Amie Reid said they were waiting for feedback from the association.

"Every indication we've had so far is that the case for Rakiura is a strong one," Ms Reid said.

The sanctuary would not only profit the island community, it would also help to protect the night sky from light pollution.

"We want to make sure that view they are currently getting will be there for all time to come," Ms Reid said.

The final application is due in September - the decision is expected in December.

If successful, New Zealand will have two of the five Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world.

Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board chairperson Jon Spraggon said a successful proposal could prove a boon for the community.

If approved, the sanctuary would attract people to the island in the shoulder seasons as there would be more opportunities to view the night's sky, he said.

The sun setting on Stewart Island/Rakiura. Source: RNZ / Maja Burry
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Environment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Jacinda Ardern pips up at the end about her experience of being compared to Donald Trump.

Winston Peters tells Q+A's Corin Dann Jacinda Ardern likely to take back reigns as PM this Thursday

Watch: The emotional moment Lisa wins title of 2018 sole Survivor NZ and $250,000

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

National MP wants gang patches banned in public

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Gangs are becoming more visible in communities and are starting to flex their muscles, National Party justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

Members of the National Party met at a workshop at the party's annual conference to raise issues with MPs around law and order.

A common concern was the presence of gangs and the intimidation some, particularly women, felt when walking around their local streets.

Mr Mitchell said the Mongrel Mob turned up in his Rodney electorate last year and their presence in places like malls was intimidating.

"It feels to me like they're becoming more visible, they're certainly more sophisticated in the way that they operate and work but they're definitely becoming more visible and it's almost like they're starting to flex their muscles a bit.''

Mr Mitchell said gang patches should be banned in all public places.

National's police spokesperson Chris Bishop would like to see more towns follow in the footsteps of Whanganui and ban gang patches in public places.

Mr Bishop said police need to go after gangs for the crimes they commit and the havoc they wreak on society.

"Whanganui banned walking down the street in a public place being out on the CBD, banning the wearing of a gang patch, so it may be that there's a case for other towns to have that same power.

"Parliament gave Whanganui that power through a local bill, which became a local act.''

Mr Bishop said it was disappointing the government had abolished the plan developed under the National-led government to strengthen powers against gangs.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics