A house is on fire on Waimarama Rd in the Hastings district.

Fire on Waimarama Rd in Hastings district. Source: Supplied

A fire service spokesperson told 1 NEWS the house was burning strongly and several others in the area are threatened.

Fifteen fire trucks are in attendance as well as three helicopters.