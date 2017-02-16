 

'The house erupted' – 1 NEWS reporter witnesses Christchurch house 'bursting into flames'

Breakfast

Ali Pugh says its 'hard to imagine' what the family who lost their home is going through.
Christchurch and Canterbury

01:17
Frantic efforts are underway to stop flames reaching houses on Christchurch’s Worsley Spur.

LIVE: Christchurch blazes raging on three fronts as fire fighters continue to try and stop more houses being destroyed

Live stream: Breakfast

00:42
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


01:17
Watch: Helicopter with monsoon bucket races to douse fire as Port Hills fire creeps incredible close the house

00:33
The progress is believed to have slowed down for the time being because the wind has died down.

Video: Map shows how huge Port Hills fire has moved towards the city

Special from Christchurch as the Port Hills fire spreads devastation.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

01:17
1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates.

01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.


 
