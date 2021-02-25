'The house danced' - More than 3000 people shaken by 4.3 magnitude earthquake in Hawke's Bay

Residents in eastern Hawke's Bay have been rattled by a 4.3 magnitude earthquake this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to GeoNet, the quake struck at 6.35am at a depth of 35km, 10km south-west of Hastings.

GeoNet describes the shaking as "light".

More than 3100 people indicated that they'd felt the quake on the GeoNet website, predominantly near Napier and Hastings.

A person who lives in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows told Breakfast her "house danced".