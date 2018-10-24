TODAY |

House damaged after North Canterbury grass spreads

Source:  1 NEWS

One house has been damaged while several other properties were risk after a grass fire broke out in North Canterbury this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson says crews attended the blaze near the Motunau township, 94 km north of Christchurch. 

An update from FENZ at around 8.30pm says the fire is contained.

Earlier FENZ were asking any one nearby to stay clear of the fire as strong winds in the area make it difficult for crews to gain control of the blaze.  

There are no reports of injuries. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
