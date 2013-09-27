 

House bus fire near Motueka leaves one woman injured

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns after their house bus caught fire in the Motueka Valley near Nelson this morning.

Emergency services were called at 7am to reports of the bus being well ablaze on Rocky River Road.

One fire truck and two tankers are at the scene and have now extinguished the fire.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

