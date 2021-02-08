Hours of traffic congestion expected as holidaymakers return home

Returning holidaymakers around New Zealand are being urged to take care on the roads as hours of traffic delays have been forecast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, (NZTA) has issued updates for travellers around the country, some regions forecast to expect nine hours worth of heavy traffic.

Video footage shows traffic increasing on SH2 and SH25A in the Waikato with cars lining up for several kilometres heading back to Auckland.

NZTA tweeted today that Central North North Island southbound traffic on SH1 between Taihape and Waiouru would be heavy from 9.45am-6.45pm.

In Wellington, southbound traffic on SH1 from Ōtaki is also expected to be busy between 10.00am and 6.00pm, peaking between 11.00am and 5.00pm.

Auckland and Northland are also set to face lengthy amounts of traffic.

Dunedin's traffic is looking lighter, NZTA saying southbound traffic on SH8 east of Wanaka was only forecast for a busy period between 9:45am and 1:45pm.