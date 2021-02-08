TODAY |

Hours of traffic congestion expected as holidaymakers return home

Source:  1 NEWS

Returning holidaymakers around New Zealand are being urged to take care on the roads as hours of traffic delays have been forecast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cars are seen lining up for several kilometres. Source: 1 NEWS

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, (NZTA) has issued updates for travellers around the country, some regions forecast to expect nine hours worth of heavy traffic.

Video footage shows traffic increasing on SH2 and SH25A in the Waikato with cars lining up for several kilometres heading back to Auckland.

NZTA tweeted today that Central North North Island southbound traffic on SH1 between Taihape and Waiouru would be heavy from 9.45am-6.45pm.

In Wellington, southbound traffic on SH1 from Ōtaki is also expected to be busy between 10.00am and 6.00pm, peaking between 11.00am and 5.00pm.

Auckland and Northland are also set to face lengthy amounts of traffic.

Dunedin's traffic is looking lighter, NZTA saying southbound traffic on SH8 east of Wanaka was only forecast for a busy period between 9:45am and 1:45pm.

Police told 1 NEWS there was "no incidents of note" raised over the holiday weekend after encouraging travellers to prepare for the long weekend and offering basic safety advice. 

New Zealand
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Government offers lump payment for self-isolating employees awaiting Covid-19 test results
2
Insurance industry mulls possibility of pandemic event cover exclusive to NZ
3
Councillor calls for Māori flag to permanently feature on Auckland's Harbour Bridge
4
Hours of traffic congestion expected as holidaymakers return home
5
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine drive after trial results
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

No new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, Hamilton community case deemed historical

Government offers lump payment for self-isolating employees awaiting Covid-19 test results

'Subtle but beautiful' Aurora Australis graces Otago sky for Waitangi weekend
00:34

Free produce available for Otago residents affected by lead contamination from tomorrow