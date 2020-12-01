Hottest day of week expected tomorrow but more rain forecast in some parts

The eastern regions of the country will be baking in the heat over the coming days, while the other side of the country will be wading through yet more rain.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService says a moist northwesterly airstream will lie over central New Zealand over the next few days, bringing an extended period of rain and strong northwest winds.

Unfortunately, the rain is forecast for areas already affected by heavy rain, with slips and surface flooding likely in this coming wave.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Mount Taranaki, Horowhenua and Kāpiti Coast, and The Tararua Range. On a watch for heavy rain are Nelson west of Motueka and Buller, Wellington especially north of the city, and the hill country from Taranaki to the central plateau.

A strong wind watch is also in for for Wairarapa, Wellington, and the Marlborough Sounds.

Over in Hawke's Bay, Canterbury and Northland, temperatures are forecast to hit 30C.

Tomorrow is expected to be the hottest day of this week for most places.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree told Morning Report eastern regions were going to experience warmer temperatures than western parts.

"Possibly getting up to 29 for Whangārei, Napier and Hastings tomorrow.

"It's going to be for the next few days, until Wednesday ... but the one thing to note is at night, we've got very high minimum temperatures. Especially for Napier, it's got an overnight minimum of 21 and it hasn't been that warm at night since 2010.