Hotel site recommended for new Waikato theatre

The Hamilton Hotel site in central Hamilton has been named as the recommended location for a Waikato Regional Theatre.

The new theatre will replace the ageing Founders Theatre, which was closed last year because of safety concerns.

The privately-owned site on Victoria Street is bordered by Embassy Park and Sapper Moore-Jones Place (formerly Marlborough Place), and runs down to Waikato River.

Momentum Waikato, an independent philanthropic organisation, and Hamilton City Council funded the work to produce recommendations for venues and about 25 were considered.

"This location will transform the region and city through recognising history, revitalising the CBD, supporting hospitality offerings, and enhancing connection with the Waikato River," Momentum Waikato chairman Leonard Gardner said.

The plan would be to restore the facade of the old Hamilton Hotel, which is recognised as a heritage building.