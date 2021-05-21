Hotel shooting crackdown: Mongols associate arrested, amid manhunt for 'dangerous' Head Hunters member

Two more men have been arrested as part of the investigation into tensions between the Mongols and Head Hunters gangs, with police also appealing for information about a “dangerous” man — also reportedly linked to a shooting last month at an upscale Auckland hotel — who remains at large.

The public should not approach Mikaere Puata-Chaney, police warned. Source: 1 NEWS

A 24-year-old man and 31-year-old man were arrested and face a variety of drug charges after police carried out search warrants at two North Shore addresses today.

The 24-year-old, who is a Mongols gang associate, appeared in the Auckland District Court accused of dealing methamphetamine, ecstasy and cocaine.

Investigators also appealed for public sightings of Head Hunters member Mikaere Puata-Chaney, who has a warrant for his arrest in relation to the Sofitel Hotel shooting incident on April 15.

The 26-year-old is known to have access to firearms, is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public, Detective Inspector John Sutton said.

“He has links to the Auckland, Northland and Bay of Plenty areas," Sutton said. "If you see Mikaere Puata-Chaney, phone 111 immediately.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by phoning 09 477 5221 or to give information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Eight people have been arrested to date over the ongoing investigation into the shooting incident at the Sofitel hotel in Auckland on April 15th.