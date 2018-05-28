 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hotel owners stand firm on claims woman left baby outside venue to gamble - despite gaming trust's denial

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The owners of a Northland hotel are standing by their claims that a woman left her baby outside their venue while she gambled, the couple's lawyer says.

Seven Sharp finds out the reasons behind Rawene’s Masonic Hotel owners’ decision.
Source: Seven Sharp

Last week, the owners of the Rawene Masonic Hotel let punters know on its Facebook page they would no longer be providing the gaming machines after the incident, and hoped their community would be supportive of its decision.

This week, gaming trust Pub Charity's chief executive Martin Cheer cast doubt on the owners' claims - saying he reviewed CCTV footage from the gaming lounge and found no evidence to say the incident happened.

Barrister David Garrett, who is acting for hotel owners Glen Dick and Lana Turnbull, said his clients were adamant a baby was left alone.

"The first thing I did when I got here this morning was ask them to give me the tour, show me where the gaming room was, show me where he found the baby - there's no cameras out there - and Glen's explanation to me seems perfectly plausible, frankly," Mr Garrett said.

However, Mr Cheer has said there was no evidence to prove this.

"We operate CCTV in the venue for multiple reasons but that gave me the opportunity to have a look at what had actually occured," Mr Cheer said.

"So, we went and looked at the day in which Mr Dick claimed this occured and didn't see anything in the footage which was consistent with what he claimed had happened."

Mr Cheer said the gaming trust had turned the hotel's pokie machines off - five days before the owner said they were turned off - because the couple failed to bank cash from the pokies on time.

The hotel owners maintain they requested the machines to be deactivated following the incident and weren't deactivated by the trust any earlier, Mr Garrett said.

Earlier the owners did say they were late banking pokie machine money on two occasions, but both had perfectly acceptable explanations, he said.

"One was a misunderstanding between Glen and Lana over who was supposed to do it, so it was 24 hours late, and the other was Lana injured herself and the banking was done 36 or 48 hours late," Mr Garrett said.

Related

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
North Taranaki SPCA have released footage of the cat, after he was found clinging to a Chevy Camaro outside a New Plymouth hotel.

Watch: Cat loses claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth


2
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

00:12
3
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

4

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

5

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

Watch TVNZ's lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.


03:35
DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the warming of Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

03:54
Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.

00:22
The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road shut and more snow possible as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 