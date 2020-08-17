TODAY |

Hotel industry seeing mass cancellations amid current lockdown, plea for more Government help

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's hotel sector is calling for Government assistance beyond the wage subsidy scheme, with cancellations due to the latest Alert Level changes going into "the thousands".

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZ Hotels Association head Amy Robens says the accommodation sector needs more help than a wage subsidy. Source: Breakfast

Amy Robens, Executive Director of the New Zealand Hotel Association, told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that hotels need occupancy of about 70 per cent or more to be profitable, but many around the country are currently in "single digits".

With Auckland at Level 3 and the rest of the country at Level 2, many hotel stays had vanished, she said, especially in Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown and Christchurch.

Ms Robens said even though the country outside Auckland is at Level 2, the market is hugely reliant on Auckland.

"Our lobbies in our hotels are virtually empty, it's a very sad state of affairs for what has been our dream industry," Ms Robens said.

"Hotels are the backbone of tourism - were looking at $41 billion annually."

Ms Robens called on the Government to step in to help with fixed costs beyond wages, such as rate, insurance and utilities, saying hotels are essentially an extension of airports and need to be protected.

"We're calling on the Government to assist us - the extension to the wage subsidy is very helpful, but as with other industries, we have very unique issues and challenges."

She pointed to Australia's Covid-19 assistance programme, which extends all the way through to March of next year.

New Zealand
Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
Record daily rise in global Covid-19 infections
2
Job listings down as business confidence drops
3
Lotto results: Ten people share $50m Powerball win
4
Two Lotto Powerball winners who split $50 million prize give advice for winners ahead of must-win draw
5
Donald Trump's brother Robert dies aged 71
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Hearing loss communities feeling discriminated against in Govt's Covid-19 pandemic response

New Zealand pilots union defends Covid-19 flight crew protocol

02:30

Good Sorts: Former homeless woman dedicates life to helping others out of similar situation

MyLotto back in action for people eager to check if they won share of $50 million jackpot