Hotel giant apologises to Kiwi whose personal details were wrongly used

One of the world’s biggest hotel chains, which is involved in managed isolation efforts in New Zealand, has apologised to a guest whose personal details were used for marketing purposes.

Erin Conway had spent a fortnight at the Novotel Ibis Ellerslie after returning from overseas.

The facility is owned and operated by the Accor hotel group.

Ms Conway told 1 NEWS she’d never stayed at one of the company’s hotels before and says the only time she handed over her contact details was when she filled out an official Ministry of Health form.

She was then surprised to be contacted by the hotel a few weeks after her stay.

“He (the person who called) was basically attempting to sell me a membership programme where I could get discounts from the Accor hotel group,” she said.

The salesperson was pitching an Accor Plus membership, which would’ve cost $399 per year.

“I’m quite concerned about my private information, being able to be accessed and who’s got a hold of it”.

Accor has told 1 NEWS that it is company policy that no guest staying in managed isolation is to be added to any marketing list.

“Our teams are looking into how this error occurred, and have removed the guest from the database.”

“We have been working hard to keep New Zealand safe throughout the pandemic by providing accommodation for isolation guests, and this is the first time we have been contacted on a matter of this nature.”

The company says it’s investigating, but believes the issue was caused by human error.