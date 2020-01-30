Hot weather to peak over weekend with heatwave conditions in some places

The hot weather is set to peak over the weekend, with MetService forecasting temperatures in the mid-thirties for towns on both islands on Sunday and Monday.

Beach in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

In fact, the weather forecaster says heatwave conditions are likely for several locations.

MetService says it's being driven by a slab of humid air sliding towards New Zealand from the tropics this weekend in a northwesterly windflow.

But it'll also be windy - the northwesterlies will bring gales to the mountains and exposed areas near the coast.

MetService has several strong wind warnings in place, and although the wind will ease on Friday, it will be coming back with a vengeance on Saturday.

Rain is also in the mix.

MetService said the humid air will bring persistent heavy rain to the southern West Coast and Fiordland between Sunday and Tuesday, with slips and surface flooding possible.

Meteorologist Tom Adams said the combination of warm, humid air with strong northwesterly winds leads to a marked heating effect in eastern areas.

"This will add several extra degrees to the already high air temperatures. Unfortunately, these warm temperatures will stick around at night too, meaning uncomfortably muggy conditions to sleep in."

It would be Tuesday at least before a cold front swept away the muggy air from the South Island before then weakening over the North Island.

Warm temperatures are likely to continue there well into next week.

That means that several locations were likely to meet heatwave conditions, where daily maximum temperatures exceed monthly averages by five degrees for five or more days in a row, MetService said.

Looking ahead

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), has released its climate outlook for February to April.

For that period, temperatures are about equally likely to be near average or above average in all regions of New Zealand except the north of the North Island where above average temperatures are most likely.

Rainfall is most likely to be near normal in all regions of New Zealand except for the east of the South Island where normal or below normal rainfall is about equally likely.