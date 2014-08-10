 

Hot weather impacts South Island glaciers

Hot weather is having a big impact on New Zealand's "water tower" glaciers.

Heatwave

Source: 1 NEWS

The high temperatures in the South Island are having a concerning effect on glaciers and ice fields, according to University of Otago researchers.

A research team has just returned from the ice fields - The Gardens of Eden and Allah - which straddle the Southern Alps and feeds major rivers such as the Rakaia and Rangitata in Canterbury and Whanganui.

Researchers say that these glaciers are our water towers and once the snow has melted glaciers help to sustain water flow to our rivers - episodes of hot weather such as the current one are causing changes that point to a concerning future.

"What we're seeing from these current high temperatures is a massive melt-off of snow," says Dr Pascal Sirguey, of the university's surveying school.

"Glaciers are in retreat and that is definitely linked to climate change. Air temperature is a governing factor in the health of ice fields and glaciers as it controls melt and whether it rains or snows.

"As such, the changes in both the timing and volume of runoff from glaciers and seasonal snow will affect New Zealand's hydropower generation, irrigation, and agriculture in the future," Dr Sirguey said.

