Hot weather brings early Otago apricot harvest

A Central Otago orchard says it harvested apricots in November for the first time in its 103-year history because of hot weather sweeping the country.

Apricot tree. Source: istock.com

"Apricots will be on road side stall. Small quantities available at this stage ... I'll try and stop the kids from eating them all," Cromwell-based Webb's Fruit says on its Facebook page.

A powerful and persistent ridge of high pressure over much of New Zealand during the second half of November caused near-record or record dryness in some locations, NIWA says.