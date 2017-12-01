 

Hot weather brings early Otago apricot harvest

A Central Otago orchard says it harvested apricots in November for the first time in its 103-year history because of hot weather sweeping the country.

Ripe apricots on a tree branch

Apricot tree.

"Apricots will be on road side stall. Small quantities available at this stage ... I'll try and stop the kids from eating them all," Cromwell-based Webb's Fruit says on its Facebook page.

Federated Farmers are warning early decisions need to be made by those who work the land.
A powerful and persistent ridge of high pressure over much of New Zealand during the second half of November caused near-record or record dryness in some locations, NIWA says.

Yesterday was the first official day of summer.

Read more: Farmers issued warning as country experiences one the driest November's on record

