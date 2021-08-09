Hot water systems targeted by thieves across South Aukland

Residents are being urged to keep a closer eye on their gas hot water systems after a burglary spree through Auckland.

File picture. Source: istock.com

Around a dozen thefts of califonts/gas hot water systems have been lodged with police in the last three months alone.

Its been particularly bad in South Auckland, with the majority of the burglaries happening in Counties Manukau.

Acting Inspector Jono Chappell is wanting those with califont systems to note down their number to help track down the offender if it is resold online.

“That way when the theft is reported to Police we can easily identify the owner when would be offenders attempt to on-sell the stolen hot water systems”

New housing developments and subdivisions are the main targets, with the stolen items resold on the likes of Facebook Marketplace.

There are further concerns about the way the systems ripped out of homes as it could damage them, making them less safe to use.

Anyone with information linked to these burglaries is urged to contact 105.